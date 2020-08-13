One Piece 988 Spoilers/Predictions: Minks, Scabbards vs Kaido, Big Mom vs Luffy

“One Piece” Chapter 988 might show the Minks in their Sulong form fighting alongside the Akazaya Nine to defeat Kaido. The most recent offering of the popular manga laid the foundation of the forthcoming revenge fight between Oden’s followers and the captain of the Beast Pirates. It is also possible that the upcoming chapter would show the battle between Luffy and Big Mom.

“One Piece” Chapter 988: Minks, Scabbards vs Kaido

The raw scans and spoilers for “One Piece” Chapter 988 are not yet available. However, several fans on Reddit are already sharing their predictions about the upcoming installment. Reddit user named vorpalitie has an interesting set of predictions about “One Piece” Chapter 988.

According to the “One Piece” fan, the next chapter might show every single Mink in their Sulong form. He predicted that Kaido would be shocked with the new form of Inuarashi and Nekomomoshi in terms of how extremely powerful they would become. The Beast Pirates’ captain would be up for another all out fight since Kozuki Oden, according to the “One Piece” fan. Kinemon would reportedly surpass his own expectations and would be able to cut through Dragonfire, the Reddit user believed.

“One Piece” Chapter 988: Luffy vs Big Mom

Another much-awaited fight is between Luffy and Big Mom. Following his declaration of an all-out war against Kaido and his allies, Luffy would reportedly fight Charlotte Linlin once again. According to the Reddit user, the fight between the two powerful pirates would not last long because Marco and Perospero would intervene. The “One Piece” fan speculated that Perospero might talk Big Mom out of her alliance with Kaido.

“One Piece” Chapter 988 might also show what happens to Momonosuke after the scabbards tried to rescue him. It is highly likely that Yamato took care of Oden’s son since Luffy is busy with Big Mom. “One Piece” is approaching the climax of The Land of Wano arc and exciting things are anticipated to happen in the upcoming chapters.

“One Piece” Chapter 988 is slated to arrive on August 23.