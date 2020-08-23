‘One Piece’ 988 Spoilers Reveal Reason Behind Big Mom and Soul King’s Fight

“One Piece” Chapter 988 would reportedly reveal the reason why Big Mom was furious with Brook. An earlier set of spoilers for the upcoming chapter unveiled that the next big fight would be Brook versus Big Mom and not between Big Mom and Luffy. It appears that the fandom now has the idea why Charlotte Linlin of the Big Mom pirates got angry with one of the swordsmen of the Straw Hats Pirates.

“One Piece” Chapter 988: Big Mom Got Extremely Mad At Brook

The new set of unconfirmed spoilers came from reliable tipster Freddie-San. On Twitter, the “One Piece” fan shared some details that reportedly ensued the Big Mom versus Brook fight. It appears that after Luffy declared war against Big Mom, Kaido, Orochi and their allies, Brook came into the scene.

The Soul King reportedly thanked the yonko for her Road Poneglyph, which he stole during the Whole Cake Island arc. Brook further asked the Big Mom Pirates’ captain the whereabouts of the other Road Poneglyph that’s supposedly in Onigashima. Because of this, Big Mom reportedly got angry at him.

“One Piece” Chapter 988: Big Mom and Brook’s Past Beef

During The Whole Cake Island arc, Big Mom turned Brook into a small toy and wanted to make him her pet. When Brook returned to his normal size, he helped Luffy wreck havoc at Sanji and Pudding’s wedding. In fact, the Souls King was responsible for breaking the picture of Mother Carmel.

Charlotte Linlin suffered from a momentary mental breakdown upon witnessing that the picture of her beloved Mother Carmel was destroyed. She vowed that she would not forgive Brook for doing this and would soon get her revenge. It appears that big Mom forgot all about this in “One Piece” Chapter 988.

It is also possible that her temporary amnesia could have affected her memory. There is also a great chance that Charlotte Linlin would later recall this during her fight with the Soul King, causing her to go on a rampage. Meanwhile, “One Piece” Chapter 988 is set to arrive on August 24. The Manga will have another weeklong break after.