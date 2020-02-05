One thousand golden tagged fish released in Victoria worth up to $10,000 to help fire ravaged towns

One thousand fish will be released into Victorian rivers and lakes with bounties of up to $10,000 on offer in an attempt to lure tourists back to bushfire-ravaged towns.

The fish will each be marked with a golden tag and will be available to catch in waters in East Gippsland and north east Victoria.

The Golden Tag competition is yet to have a start date as some towns are still facing the threat of serious blazes but is expected to run for a year.

There are six different species that will be tagged including black bream, dusky flathead and King George whiting, Murray cod, brown trout and rainbow trout.

All fish will be edible.

The first ten lucky fishermen who reel in a catch with a golden tag will win $10,000 each.

Anglers who catch one of the golden fish after this will each win $2,000.

The competition is run by the Victorian Fisheries Authority and is expected to begin before Easter.

Jaala Pulford, the Fishing and Boating Minister said the competition aimed to boost the economies in towns that were hit during the violent bushfire season.

‘We want to get people back to East Gippsland and the north east with family and friends, spending money and helping local communities get back on their feet,’ Ms Pulford said.

‘The Golden Tag competition is a way to encourage fishers to visit waterways – some for their first time and others because they’ve loved the place for decades and have fond childhood memories.’

Ms Pulford said so far 200 fish have been tagged but they are yet to be ‘launched’ into the waters.

Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events said the towns were desperate for support.

‘Our fire affected communities in East Gippsland and north east Victoria need our support now more than ever and that’s why we’re urging Victorians make their next trip within the state and just maybe snag a great catch,’ Mr Pakula said.

Tim Bull, a Member for East Gippsland said the competition would offer a significant boost to the economy.

‘An incentive like this will attract anglers across the country and provide a major boost to business along the way.’

Some of the towns targeted in the competition include Mallacoota, Omeo and the Cann River.

Over the New Years Eve period, around 4000 residents in Mallacoota were stranded on a beach after bushfires engulfed the coastal town.

Meanwhile those living in Cann River were unable to leave for several days as fires tore through the town at the start of the month.

Many were forced to sleep in the local school as the flames closed in.