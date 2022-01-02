One town tries a cup of civility in a nation at war with itself: ‘As long as it’s respectful, you can talk about whatever your beliefs are.’

One town in a nation at war with itself tries a cup of civility: ‘As long as it’s respectful, you can talk about whatever your beliefs are,’ says the mayor.

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. – The city of Lovettsville is located in the state of

— Maureen Donnelly Morris received a warm welcome when she arrived in Lovettsville from nearby Leesburg to open her café.

Neighbors came to her rescue.

The divisions that had ripped through their town and country had been set aside.

America’s raging fury seemed far away.

They dug holes for her parking signs and sank posts.

They brought solar lights for the cheerful outdoor space, sharpened her bagel-slicing blades, and donated plants, all to herald Back Street Brews, which would become the town’s social hub and civil common ground.

Forget about red, blue, left, and right, pro-Trump and anti-Trump for a moment.

Nobody asked the Leesburg woman, “Which side are you on?” (And if they had, she wouldn’t have said.)

(It is still not going to happen.)

Even in a country that appears to be at war with itself, neighborly ways and social ties persist in this 2,200-person community and others like it across the United States.

It’s a more subdued force than the yelling that’s tearing the country apart.

However, as the anniversary of the January Revolution approaches, the redemption of a nation and the future of its democracy may hinge on it.

An insurgency at the US Capitol is on the verge of breaking out.

“You’re allowed to be a Republican and I don’t hate your guts,” says Moe, as everyone calls her.

You’re free to be a Democrat, and if I’m not, I hope you’ll like me.”

That sentiment can no longer be taken for granted in today’s deeply divided America.

The United States is divided in nearly every way imaginable a year after supporters of a defeated president, Donald Trump, launched a violent assault on the Capitol.

Shared sacrifice appears to be a relic.

We’re not “all in this together” in the fight against the coronavirus and other problems, as the pandemic cliché claims.

There isn’t a set of facts that everyone can agree on.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still a threat and has worn Americans down, they cannot agree that vaccination is preferable.

Even the highest-ranking elected officials, including the U.S.

2 Republicans in the House refuse to acknowledge that President Joe Biden’s election was legitimate, legal, and fair.

It was not, to be clear.

Professional sports have picked up on the fights, with some players willing to forego (dollar)400,000 a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.