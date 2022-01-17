One way to evaluate Biden’s first year in office is to look at the numbers.

One way to judge Biden’s first year in office is to look at the numbers.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has had a strong first year in office, according to some measures.

However, statistics also reveal a number of setbacks.

The majority of COVID-19 vaccines were received in the United States, but other countries fared better.

Inflationary pressures rose in tandem with economic growth.

Although the United States left Afghanistan, the war ended in a shambles with a suicide bombing that killed 13 US troops.

Bills to aid in the event of a pandemic as well as bills to improve infrastructure were both passed.

Bills to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals shrank and then stalled because they were too expensive.

The following are some noteworthy figures from Biden’s first year in office:

This story was written by Associated Press reporter Josh Boak.