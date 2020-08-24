One woman, 6 militants killed in E. Afghanistan clashes

KABUL, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — One woman was killed and four civilians were wounded in a Taliban militants’ mortar attack in Afghanistan’s eastern Kapisa province Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened when a barrage of mortar rounds fired by Taliban militants struck a house in Jangal area of Alasay district, leaving one woman dead and four civilians wounded, the Afghan army’s Corps 201 Selab said in a statement.

Elsewhere in Marawara district of eastern Kunar province, six Taliban militants were killed and 11 others wounded after the government security forces responded to a Taliban attack late Saturday, according to the statement. Enditem