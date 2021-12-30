One year after the approval, Boris Johnson praises the ‘brilliant’ scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca collaboration.

One year after the UK approved the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, nearly 50 million doses have been given in the UK and 2.5 billion around the world.

The team behind the jab, according to Boris Johnson, “can be incredibly proud of the country.”

President of AstraZeneca UK, Tom Keith-Roach, expressed his gratitude by saying that he was “quietly humbled and enormously proud of the work we have done.”

“This would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of so many colleagues, partners, healthcare workers, volunteers, and members of the public who have stepped forward to support this historic national effort,” he said.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but we accomplished a lot in 2021, and that should give us confidence and renewed hope for 2022.”

A collaboration between Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and private company Vaccitech – later the Oxford Vaccine Group – resulted in the development of the vaccine.

With funding from the UK and US governments, the university signed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca in May 2020.

The vaccine was approved for use in the UK on December 30, 2020, after a successful Phase 3 trial in which thousands of members of the public volunteered to take part.

It was the first country to do so, with the first vaccinations occurring on January 4, 2021, outside of a clinical trial.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have both approved it since then.

Some countries were initially skeptical of the vaccine’s efficacy, and reports of a link between the vaccine and blood clots prompted some to stop using it.

Following a review, the WHO concluded that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks, and that vaccinations should continue.

Overall, the UK government has invested over £88 million in developing and manufacturing the vaccine, according to the government.

