One year after the fall of the Islamic State, with a leader five times cheaper

Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Mawli has already earned the label of “global terrorist”. The United States has included the “caliph” of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) on its blacklist and offers a reward of $ 5 million for its head, five times less than what it offered by its predecessor. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recalled that “Al Mawli was appointed new head of the group in October after the operation that ended Abu Baker Al Baghdadi” and published his designation as “global terrorist” in the same week in which it marks the first anniversary of the military defeat of the caliphate.

The IS came to govern in a territory equivalent to the United Kingdom, which extended between Syria and Iraq for four years and eight months. The Islamists went from controlling large cities like Raqqa or Mosul to being surrounded on a small strip of land next to the Euphrates in Baghouz, a Syrian city located on the border that became the last point under IS control. After two months of fighting, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDS), a Kurdish-led militia, and the international coalition led by the United States proclaimed their victory, and the Kurds replaced the black jihadist banner with their yellow flag.

Charred cars, tents and smashed carpets, garbage and mud formed the final landscape of the “caliphate” and it is the landscape that continues to dominate Baghouz, according to the description of the Kurdish Rudaw canal, which has returned to the site a year after its liberation. The SDS are in command and one of their spokespersons confirmed to this outlet that “IS cells are still active in nearby towns such as Al Shaafa or Al Sousa and commit daily attacks.” In the opinion of this member of the Kurdish militia, the jihadists “seek revenge”, especially since the death of Al Bagdadi.

“One year after the Battle of Baghouz, the defeat of the physical territory under IS control, our allies in Syria and Iraq apply a strategy of constant pressure on the group’s remains to prevent it from re-emerging,” the international coalition declared in a communicated on the occasion of the anniversary in which he announced a repositioning of his troops. As in Afghanistan, the United States is withdrawing its forces, but remains committed to collaborating “until the final defeat” of the jihadists, albeit from a distance, because they remain “a threat.”

One of the inheritances of the unsolved “caliphate” is the thousands of prisoners the Kurds made and who remain in their territory in legal limbo. Thousands of fighters from more than 50 countries are crowded into Kurdish prisons and their families are locked up in camps like Al Hol’s, where there are 68,000 people. Home countries seem unwilling to accept them back despite threats from Donald Trump. .