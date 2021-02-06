One-year countdown to Beijing 2022 marks milestone, says Australian Chef de Mission

CANBERRA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Chef de Mission for Australia’s Olympic team says the one-year countdown to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games marks an important milestone for winter athletes.

“Right now across the country and around the world, Australian athletes are training and competing in pursuit of their Olympic dream,” Geoff Lipshut said in a media release.

“From athletes aiming for their fourth Games like Scotty James and Britt Cox to those striving for an Olympic debut, I’m excited for Australian winter athletes to reach this milestone on their Olympic journey.”

Australia could send more than 50 athletes to the world’s biggest winter sporting stage, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Thursday.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll encouraged Australians to continue their support for winter athletes, after a cumulative audience of more than 16 million people watched the 2018 Winter Olympics on Australian television.

“With a similar time-zone, I look forward to Australians getting behind their Team not only in 12 months’ time in Beijing, but following their qualification and competition over the next year to reach their Olympic goal,” said Carroll.

There will be multiple “Aussie firsts” for the Games, according to the AOC. Australia is looking to send its first-ever curlers to an Olympic Games, with Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt as their leading mixed doubles pair.

Additionally, 28-year-old Bree Walker is aiming to make her first Olympic appearance in the two-person and mono-bob sleigh, with Beijing 2022 seeing the Olympic debut of women’s monobob.

“It would mean everything to me to be able to walk out as part of Team Australia in one year’s time,” said Walker, who won seven of 11 races across the 2019/20 and 2021 seasons.

“Since missing out on PyeongChang in 2018 I made a vow that I not only wanted to go to Beijing, I wanted to be competitive. I’ve done everything possible to build towards this.”

Australia has won a total of 15 medals at the Winter Olympics, with five gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Enditem