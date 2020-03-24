OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Will Be 5G Ready, Says CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus is set to unveil its new flagship smartphone next month and the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that it’ll be among the first in the industry to offer a full 5G lineup of handsets.

CEO Pete Lau announced the news this week, confirming that OnePlus’ “next launch” will be fully 5G. The company has been lauding 5G on its social media accounts, and was teasing something 5G related earlier this month. It turned out to be nothing more than a snowball robot in Finland with a 5G connection, allowing people to control them with their phones. The icy antics were set for the weekend, but looking at the Twitter account, it seems there may have been some weather-related snags.

We’re working hard on creating a great #OnePlus5GSnowbots experience and are aiming to go live at 2PM with Humans vs Robots! The weather is causing some small delays, but we’re keeping you up-to-date. pic.twitter.com/63mG48E7ux

Talking about the upcoming 5G launch lineup, Lau said:

“We believe that following the dawn of the 5G era, the smartphone experience will go through a dramatic development. 5G’s low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help us achieve a truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users.”

So if you want to grab a new phone that’s ready for the 5G rollout, OnePlus has you covered with its upcoming launch.