OnePlus 8: Everything You Need to Know About the New Smartphone

OnePlus’ livestream for its new series 8 handsets has just wrapped up and if you missed it, here’s all the juicy bits you’ll need to know if you’re considering picking up the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 is the latest flagship handset for OnePlus, with the OnePlus 8 Pro being the premium offering. You can check out Tom’s review of the fancy schmancy OnePlus 8 Pro here but if the extra features like a 120Hz display, QHD+ resolution, and quad camera aren’t must-haves, the more affordable OnePlus 8 might tickle your fancy instead.

There are a number of improvements on last year’s flagship OnePlus 7 with the display being the biggest. It’s larger this year, has HDR10+ support, and offers a silky smooth 90Hz refresh rate rather than the OnePlus 7’s 60Hz. The front-facing camera notch has been switched out for a discreet holepunch, and there’s three rear cameras – that’s a whole extra on on the back this year. The addition of face unlock is a new one, and the RAM options of 8GB and 12GB are an upgrade from the OnePlus 7’s 6GB/ 8GB.

Despite not being the premium model handset, OnePlus has still kitted out the OnePlus 8 with a 5G ready chipset, which was rumoured earlier this year. It has a much bigger battery and the new Warp Charge 30T that juices up your phone’s battery from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just 22 minutes, while the Smart Charging optimisation feature gives you longer battery life.

And most exciting of all, the OnePlus 8 now has facial recognition for cats and dogs, which will make snapping their photos much easier. Now your biggest problem will be deciding which photos to delete. The correct answer is none – just get rid of all the family photos instead. I doubt any of them have furry little toe beans that you need extreme close-ups of.

Pre-orders in Europe are open right now, with the handset going on sale on April 21. The 8+128GB model, in Onyx Black, will cost £599, while the 12+256GB model in Glacial Green will cost £699.