OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Specs Confirms Device Will Have These Long-Awaited Features

The specs list for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked (again) and it seems that the premium model handset will be waterproofed and support wireless charging.

Just last month, specs for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite reportedly leaked along with rumours that the devices would finally support wireless charging and have an official IP rating. The company’s smartphones have been water resistant for a while, but have been missing official certification. The reason given is that “water resistant ratings for phones cost you money,” so bypassing certification is beneficial to the customer. OnePlus even ran an ad campaign in which it tossed the OnePlus 7 into a bucket of water to demonstrate its water resistance.

But it seems that it’s changed its mind on that front, with Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal posting a full specs list for OnePlus’ upcoming phones that includes IP68 waterproofing, as well as 30W wireless for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Exclusive: They’re coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78″ 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I’m so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

The details differ slightly from the ‘leaked’ specs we’ve already seen, but Agarwal has a proven track record when it comes to leaks, so while we can’t confirm that he’s on the nose here, it’s more than likely. Aside from the OnePlus 8 Pro’s surprise features, the handset will boast a bigger screen than the OnePlus 8 Pro, with a 6.78-inch QHD+ super AMOLED screen. The main camera will sport a four-lens setup (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP) as opposed to triple, as initially thought, and both devices will be available in a new minty green colourway (via iGeeksBlog).

OnePlus 8 leaked press image

Another discrepancy between past leaks and this new one is the selfie camera. It seems that rather than the 32MP front-facing camera on both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both smartphones will actually feature a 16MP camera. Either way, until the official reveal, this is all hearsay. While the source is usually right about these things, it’s best to take the news with a sprinkling of salt. [Trusted Reviews]

Feature image credit: iGeeksBlog