OnePlus 8 Stadia Support Announced With Support for Other OnePlus Devices on the Way

The OnePlus 8 series was finally unveiled last week, and support for Google Stadia was touched on during the livestream, but the company has since detailed the full range of support for Google services the device offers, as well as plans for older OnePlus smartphones.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will support Stadia at launch, as well as Live Caption, and a free three-month trial of Google One. OnePlus laid out the nitty-gritty in a blog post, along with instructions on how to redeem the Google One trial, but also touched on which of its older devices would be getting support/ access for these services.

The Google One trial – which gives users expanded storage across Google Drive, Gmail, Google Photos, and automatic backup of your phone – offers 100GB cloud storage which OnePlus 8 series users can enjoy for three months. If you have an older device, from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 7T Pro, you can give Google One a whirl for one month, so go nuts with that 100GB while you can. Just install the Google One app, after which you’ll see a gift box screen where you can redeem your free trial.

Live Caption will work on the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 7/7T Series Open Beta, with support for additional OnePlus devices on the way. And when it comes to Stadia support, OnePlus has said that it’s on the way for a few more of its phones, but hasn’t detailed which devices will be getting it just yet. OnePlus 8 users meanwhile will be able to launch Stadia straight away, although it sounds like you’ll have to download it first. As long as you’re in one of the countries where the service is live, you’re away.