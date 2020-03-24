OnePlus is Teasing Something Again and it’s Not the OnePlus 8 [Updated]

While we’re all waiting on the imminent reveal of the OnePlus 8, rumoured to be getting an early debut in March/April, the company is teasing something else entirely – and it’s not a TV either.

Over on Twitter, OnePlus has been teasing… whatever it is on its various accounts. It started off with the news that it was working on a “special project” that is “not a phone/commercial product”, with the India account following up with a teaser video in a tweet calling 2020 “the year of surprises”.

2020 is the year of surprises. Can you guess what’s coming up? pic.twitter.com/EWWi1MEwo0

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 28, 2020

Since then, the UK account has tweeted out a selection of cryptic pics that in typical OnePlus style, featuring messages only visible when the contrast and brightness have been turned up which read “You won’t find anything. Stop trying. But always remember. Robots are cool.”

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau bloody loves these mysterious tweets, and chimed in with a not at all helpful hint of his own, saying, “Alright, two hints. Snow and 5G.”

Alright, two hints. Snow and 5G. https://t.co/HMNRgIWLRF

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 2, 2020

This may or may not be related to a tweet from a couple of days ago, when Lau was waxing lyrical about mountains.

Two takeaways: we should spend less time scrolling mountains, and more time running, jumping and playing outside.

If you are going to scroll this much, make sure every moment is fast and smooth 🚄 💨

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 1, 2020

The last time the company was putting out vague tweets into the ether for a non-commercial product, it was for this ridiculous piano made from a bunch of OnePlus7T Pro smartphones. [TNW]

Update: Turns out OnePlus was teasing something very gimmicky, a snowball robot that has a 5G connection. Yes really. Apparently people will be able to connect to a series of robots in Finland that are set to have a snowball fight. It’s happening on 9th March starting at 12pm, and will carry on non-stop until sometime on 12th.

Some people will be able to connect remotely from OnePlus devices, but the social media channels will be giving fans the chance to win a trip to Finland and see everything happen in person.

Feature image credit: OnePlus (Twitter)