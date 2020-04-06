OnePlus Takes Its Pop-Ups Online So Fans Can Still Get Their OnePlus 8 Early

OnePlus is unveiling its upcoming series 8 smartphones on April 14, and in place of its usual global pop-ups where customers can grab the company’s handsets early, OnePlus is taking the party online.

The tradition of pop-ups in cities around the world is an important one for OnePlus; the company likes to actively engage with its fans on social media and its forums, so having to forgo them this year would’ve been bad news for fans looking for the change to get the new OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro early. But if the series 8 unveiling can happen online, so can the pop-ups.

Customers in Europe will have the chance to grab themselves a new OnePlus phone straight after the reveal event on April 14, starting from 5pm. As is the case with the physical pop-ups, there will be a limited supply, so it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. Talking about the online pop-up, Tuomas Lampen, OnePlus Europe’s head of strategy, said:

“The pop-up is an opportunity for us to engage with our community by creating a special experience around the latest launch. In the past, we have seen unwavering enthusiasm from our community for the pop-up events we have organised in cities like Paris, Helsinki, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Rome, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Brussels and so on.

As a digital first brand, we want to bring the same pop-up experience to our community, but at the comfort of their home, keeping in mind their safety and wellbeing. The online pop-up will allow community members to be among the first to own the OnePlus 8 Series and also share their experience with the world.”

If your plans for the pop-up have been scuppered by the coronapocalypse, tune into the keynote on April 14 at 4pm for more details. The handsets will be sent out on April 15, so you’ll be able to get your hands on it before it makes its retail debut.

The devices will be available in some fancy new colours, and thanks to a specs leak we know that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be waterproofed (with an official IP68 rating) and support wireless charging.