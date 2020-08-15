Online and off the booze: 2020’s new-model freshers’ week

Club nights are out and virtual escape rooms and open-air cinema are in for students this autumn

With raucous pub crawls and UV paint parties off limits due to the pandemic, first-year students at universities across the country can expect freshers’ week with a twist this autumn. An online, booze-free and sexless twist.

But, perhaps showing a scintilla of wishful thinking, some students’ unions claim the new freshers’ week is much better suited to a generation Z who are less interested in drinking and smoking.

Events organised by Covid-conscious unions to welcome undergraduates include virtual DJ sets, cooking and yoga classes, bingo and movie nights, as well as online escape rooms.

While some in-person events will still go ahead, the experience is likely to prove a toned-down affair, with food markets and open-air cinemas being posed as alternatives to boozy club nights.

Francesco Masala, president of the University of Bath’s students’ union, said organisers were trying to use social distancing measures as a chance to veer away from traditional freshers’ week events to less alcohol-focused ones, in line with what young people wanted.

“They tend to drink less, smoke less and like doing different activities,” he said, adding that this year offered a chance to “move towards a fundamentally new model with more day activities not concentrated on drinking”.

Freshers’ week is usually seen as an opportunity for students to make friends and become acquainted with their new neighbourhoods. Among the potential events available to Bath’s new intake are virtual comedy nights and dance classes.

Unlike some establishments, such as the University of Bristol, where all events will be held virtually, Bath is also looking to host outdoors events such as an open-air cinema night next to its on-campus lake and a farmers’ market with vendors selling locally sourced produce.

“At the top of our list of priorities is trying to make sure students are safe as they come to university because we wouldn’t want them to get Covid because activities were not done in a socially distanced and safe way,” said Masala.

At the University of Leeds, digital freshers’ events including virtual escape rooms, yoga and meditation classes will be held into 2021 because of the huge number of international students unable to move to the UK in time for the start of term.

While organisers are hopeful such experiences will be popular among students now accustomed to living under a pandemic, Leeds expects the in-person events it will be able to offer – such as an outdoor food festival with bookable tables and themed brunches – could be oversubscribed, with students hungry for real-life action following the national lockdown.

“We know that Zoom fatigue is a thing,” said a spokesperson for Leeds’ students’ union. “We could see some of our events being too popular for the capacity that we’ll be able to handle.”

They added that the university had also noticed a clear trend in changing appetites for freshers’ experiences in recent years. “Last year we ran a successful night market, with the focus on good food and drinks rather than just alcohol,” they said.

Still, with mainstay SU club nights – such as Leeds’ Fruity Friday, or Bath’s toga and safari-themed nights – not going ahead because of the nationwide closure of nightclubs, more hedonistic students may be tempted to look elsewhere during freshers’ week.

Students told the Guardian they were “disappointed” that the coronavirus pandemic had fallen on the same year they headed to university, and several said it was naive to believe freshers, many still teenagers, would not attend house parties in place of club nights.

Unions have told incoming students looking to party to be wary of commercial operators gambling on restrictions being lifted by selling wristbands to unconfirmed nightclub events.

On event sites such as Fatsoma, tickets can still be purchased to freshers’ nights at clubs in university towns including Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle, as well as Bath and Leeds, for as little as £4.

“It’s incredibly problematic that they’re almost advertising things as if everything will be normal when in reality it’s not going to be,” said Masala.

“Freshers’ week doesn’t have to be any less exciting than previous years,” he added, but “things are going to be different, there is absolutely no way to skirt around it. Anyone who thinks freshers’ week is going to be normal has blinded themselves.”