Online platform launched to check COVID-19 test results in NW China’s Xinjiang

An online platform allowing residents in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, to check their nucleic acid test results, has been launched, local authorities said on Friday.

Li Ning, deputy head of the industry and information technology department of Urumqi, said on Friday at a press conference that the online platform, which was launched a few days ago, has worked and shared information with 25 nucleic acid testing institutions.

So far, the platform has collected more than 1.3 million pieces of test results data, while more data are expected to be uploaded onto the platform.

Residents can get their test results through Wechat, a popular multi-functional social media platform, according to Li.

Xinjiang reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the regional health commission said on Friday.

By Thursday, Xinjiang had 643 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 128 asymptomatic cases, and 19,546 people were still under medical observation.