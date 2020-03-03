Online press conference held to promote tea products in Chun’an, Hangzhou

Tea art specialists demonstrate methods of tasting teas at a tea garden by the Qiandao Lake in Chun’an of Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2020. As Chun’an County of Zhejiang Province enters a spring tea harvest season, a special online press conference was held on Monday in the form of live streaming. During the online press conference, local agricultural officers, tea experts and e-commerce partners promoted new tea products and unveiled tea-themed travel lines, a move to help boost tea production here. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)