Online recruiting program offers 500,000 jobs amid epidemic

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) — More than 4,700 companies and organizations have posted over 500,000 positions for China’s job seekers on an online recruiting program as of Thursday.

Launched jointly by the China Media Group and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council around a month ago, the program has attracted students from about 300 colleges and universities across the country.

The program will hold a special recruiting session for Hubei Province on April 13, bringing together more than 200 enterprises and institutions to participate in the event.