Only 40 people were rescued from a collapsed candle factory after a tornado, bringing the total number of people killed in Kentucky to 80.

Only 40 people were rescued from a collapsed candle factory after a tornado, bringing the total death toll in Kentucky to 80.

Only 40 people were rescued from a Kentucky candle factory that collapsed during a tornado on Friday night, bringing the state’s death toll to 80.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that he believes more than 100 Kentuckians died in the disaster and that a second factory rescue is unlikely.

As the search for workers in Mayfield continues, dozens of people are believed to be dead.

“I don’t know if we’ll see another rescue,” Beshear said on State of the Union.

“I’m hoping for the best.”

“It may end up being the largest loss of life in any tornado event in a single location in the state’s history,” the governor said.

A five-year-old and a three-year-old have both died in the state.

Gov. Beshear said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, “I know we’ve lost a number of kids.”

“This tornado didn’t care who it hit.”

Anyone in its path, even if they were trying to stay safe, was obliterated.”

In response to the deadly tornadoes, President Joe Biden has signed a federal emergency declaration for the state.

The National Guard has been called in to help with the rescue efforts, which are being led by the state police.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our tornado warning live blog…

“This tornado event may surpass the 1974 super outbreak as one of the deadliest in Kentucky history,” said Michael Dossett, Kentucky Emergency Management Director.

Many of the hardest-hit areas of Kentucky are still under curfew, and residents are being advised to stay away.

A state police news release stated that “citizens who are not actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services are encouraged to avoid travel to and around the affected areas.”

“Due to widespread power outages, traffic control devices are inoperable, and there is no available lighting at many intersections throughout the area, posing a serious safety hazard.”

Several people were killed in Arkansas, and tornadoes were reported in at least six states.

Tornadoes wreaked havoc in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with up to 30 tornadoes reported.

The storm ripped through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before crossing into Kentucky and traveling over 200 miles.

“I have towns that have vanished.

I’ve left the building.

“Half of my father’s hometown is gone,” Gov. Beshear said.

“In Kentucky, one of these tornadoes was on the ground for over 212 miles.”

“This tornado didn’t just rip off a roof when it hit.

He went on to say that the storm caused “massive damage” and “devastation like none of us have ever seen before,” and that it “obliterated houses, just completely gone.”

State Parks in Kentucky…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.