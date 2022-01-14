Only after GPs suspend services does NHS Lanarkshire reintroduce essential visiting.

Only after GP services have been suspended will NHS Lanarkshire reintroduce essential visits.

Due to a surge in covid cases and staff absences, the health board has imposed a visit restriction.

It follows GPs’ decision to concentrate only on the most urgent and time-sensitive care.

In all of its hospitals and inpatient services in Scotland, a health board has reinstituted essential visits only.

Due to staffing shortages and a spike in Covid cases, NHS Lanarkshire has implemented the restriction.

The health board announced earlier this week that all GP practices will go into “managed suspension of services,” which means doctors will only provide the most urgent and time-critical care, a move Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie called “unprecedented.”

According to the health board, essential visits are only permitted for patients for whom not seeing a family member would “cause particular distress or suffering.”

The ban is already in place at University Hospital Wishaw, but it will now extend to the region’s remaining hospitals, including University Hospital Hairmyres and University Hospital Monklands, as well as community hospitals and all mental health and learning disability inpatient units, as of Friday.

Susan Friel, the nurse director for NHS Lanarkshire, said the decision was made to protect patients and staff, and that staff will use their professional judgment to determine when visitors are permitted.

“We understand that patients in hospitals are going through a difficult time and want to be surrounded by their loved ones,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we must prioritize protecting our patients and staff to the greatest extent possible, which is why we have made the difficult decision to restrict visits at this time.”

She stated that the restriction is being reviewed on a daily basis, and that as soon as the health board determines that it is safe, the visiting time will be increased by prioritizing access for those closest to the patient.

“We recognize that essential visits, which allow only visits to patients where not seeing a family member would cause significant distress or suffering, are not ideal, but they are necessary for the time being.”

“We hope that everyone understands that this decision was made in the best interests of our patients, visitors, and staff.”

A request for comment from the Scottish Government has been made.