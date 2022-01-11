Only days after he was released for assaulting her, a man’stabbed his girlfriend to death and hid her body in a suitcase’.

On Sunday, Montel Reed, 26, was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

Reed was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, according to a Facebook post by the department’s homicide detectives.

At around 4.30 p.m. on January 8, police responded to a call for “a possible body found behind a home in the 300 block of Reifert Street.”

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the human remains discovered in a shed behind a home in Knoxville, Pennsylvania, were those of Crystal Leschner, 38.

Reed is accused of stabbing Leschner in the neck multiple times, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Gazette.

Leschner and Reed were in a relationship, according to police, and they lived in separate areas of the house.

According to the report, Reed lived in the basement of the house, and Leschner lived in a converted room above the garage.

Reed was also cited in four domestic incidents with Leschner in 2021, according to police. Reed confessed to investigators over the weekend to stabbing Leschner with a knife on December 27.

Reed had been released from jail ten days prior to the stabbing after allegedly assaulting Leschner on December 7.

Leschner told police she was choked and thrown to the ground after the incident, according to the complaint.

Reed hid Leschner’s body first in the wall of her converted room, according to the criminal complaint.

He later wrapped her body in a clear plastic bag and placed it in a suitcase in the property’s shed, according to police.

According to WPXI, a resident alerted police after a body was discovered in the shed on Saturday.

The slain woman was identified as Leschner by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Reed is still being held in custody, and an investigation is underway.

Leschner’s family spoke with WPXI on Monday to express their grief.

“She did not deserve this in any way,” Leschner’s father, Drexel Connelly, told the news organization.

“Not to go out like this, not to be discarded like garbage.”

“We’ve only known they were dating for a little while,” Chanel Warner, her sister, said.

We have no idea how long it went on for.

We never got to meet him.

“She showed us pictures and talked about him as if he were a regular guy.”

She was head over heels in love with him.”

"After hours of…," reads a GoFundMe page set up by Leschner's sister, which has already raised more than (dollar)7,000.

