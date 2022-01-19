Only Graham Brady knows how many Tory no-confidence letters have been received, but speculation continues.

Only Graham Brady knows how many Tory no-confidence letters have been received, but speculation is still rife.

The Prime Minister could be in less trouble than Theresa May, or the rebels could simply be better at concealing their plots.

Sir Graham Brady is the only one who knows how many Conservative MPs have written to him requesting a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

And he isn’t saying anything.

On or off the record, the chairman of the backbenchers’ 1922 Committee never comments on speculation about the number of letters, but that doesn’t stop speculation in Westminster.

Journalists’ estimates in the last week have ranged from four to more than 40, based on conversations with MPs, Government whips, and others, prompting frenzied speculation that the key threshold of 54 – 15% of Tory MPs – could be reached soon.

There are two issues with this: the first is that many backbenchers, even in private, are not completely honest about whether or not they have written a letter.

The second issue is that letters can be withdrawn after they have been received, potentially making it difficult for observers to keep track.

We might conclude that the current Prime Minister is in less trouble than his predecessor if we compare the uprising against Mr Johnson with the campaign to unseat Theresa May.

Four Cabinet ministers had resigned by the time Mrs May faced a formal no-confidence vote, as had many more junior ministers; for Mr Johnson, the figure is just one – Lord Frost.

Fewer than ten backbenchers have openly spoken out against the Prime Minister, despite the fact that more than two dozen have publicly demanded her removal.

We can’t rule out the possibility that the rebels’ behind-the-scenes operation was extremely well-organized – and secretive.

If this is the case, much of the uproar that accompanied Mrs May’s demise will be avoided.

In any case, voters may conclude that this shady process is no way to choose the UK’s next leader.

