Only one arrest for violating face-covering laws has been made by Glasgow cops in over a year.

Glasgow cops have only made one arrest for violating face-covering laws in over a year.

According to statistics released by Police Scotland, Glasgow has a high level of compliance with the face-covering rules.

There were fewer than ten fixed penalty notices issued.

During the first 16 months of the pandemic, only one arrest was made in Glasgow for not wearing a mask.

According to figures released by Police Scotland, public compliance with the measure, which became mandatory in shops in July 2020, is high.

Everyone over the age of 12 had to wear a face covering in most indoor places by law by October of that year, unless they were exempt.

People who do not wear face coverings can receive fixed penalty notices from police officers.

Only one person was arrested in Glasgow South West between March 2020 and November 2021 for breaking the rules.

In the same area, two warnings were also issued.

Five people were fined in the East End, where the highest number of fixed penalty notices were issued.

In Glasgow South East and Glasgow North East, only one fixed penalty notice was issued.

One arrest and four warnings were issued in Paisley for those who did not follow the rules.

West Dumbartonshire saw the most arrests under the law, with three people being released due to non-compliance and two more receiving penalties.

Motherwell, Wishaw, and Bellshill each received two more fines.

Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged at the time that enforcing the rule would be difficult, but that officers would act “very proportionately and sensitively.”

“Throughout the pandemic, the vast majority of the public has complied with the regulations and taken responsibility for doing the right thing to stop the virus from spreading,” said Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland.

“Throughout, our strategy has remained consistent.

Officers have spoken with members of the public to explain the law and encourage compliance, with enforcement powers used only as a last resort.