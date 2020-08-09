Only one in 40 migrants who arrive in UK on small boats are sent back across the Channel

THE majority of migrants who have arrived in the UK on small boats remain here, new figures reveal.

Around one in 40 is sent back across the Channel.

None of the 2,860 who have arrived since early May have been returned.

Since January last year, 155 migrants have been deported — around 2.6 per cent of the 5,795 who have made illegal crossings in small boats.

One source in Dover said: “We’ve had repeated promises that this situation is being tackled.

“They’re being taken to hotels and are being housed here.

“Those stats fly in the face of what the Government has said it will do.

“We’ve got plenty of warm weather so the crossings will rise. It’s a key time for the traffickers.”

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, Chris Philp, said: “The crossings are unacceptable and unnecessary as France is a safe country.

“We work closely with France. I will be in Paris early next week to seek to agree stronger measures with them, including interceptions and returns. This situation simply cannot go on.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]