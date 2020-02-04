Only one who can claim ‘very big victory’ in Iowa’s chaotic caucuses is ‘Trump’, US President tweets

US President Donald Trump savaged the Democratic Party on Twitter after their much-awaited Iowa caucuses unexpectedly stalled due to “inconsistencies” in vote-counting.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

He compared the messy Iowa caucuses to the government-run website used for enrollment to the flagship healthcare program, known as Obamacare, which famously crashed hours after being launched by then-President Barack Obama in 2013.

“The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump,’” the president added.

Many expected the results of the Iowa caucuses – a procedure to select delegates to the Democratic National Convention, where the party’s nominee for the 2020 presidential election will be decided – to be revealed on Monday evening. However, local party officials said the announcement of the results will be delayed until sometime on Tuesday because they have found unspecified “inconsistencies” in tallying the votes.

It is not clear what exactly stalled the vote count. But Democrats have struggled with using the app, developed to help count the votes. Sources told the New York Times that the app was not properly tested before the event.

News of a delay in revealing the results came as a surprise to many, prompting anger, frustration, and mockery online.

