Only those who have already arrived in the UK are eligible for the Afghan resettlement program.

The government has been accused of ‘betrayal’ and breaking promises made in the aftermath of last year’s evacuation from Kabul, citing a failure to prioritize those still in Afghanistan during the first year of the program.

The long-awaited resettlement scheme for vulnerable Afghans fleeing the Taliban has begun, but only for those who have already arrived in the United Kingdom.

Afghan Resettlement Minister Victoria Atkins confirmed on Thursday that people still in the region will not be identified for rehoming in Britain until at least the spring.

Meanwhile, after revealing that a third part of the scheme – to resettle people still in Afghanistan – would only be open to vulnerable women and girls from 2023, Ms Atkins has been accused of “betrayal.”

In year one of the scheme, the focus will be on British Council and GardaWorld contractors, as well as Chevening scholars.

Under the Afghan Citizens Resettelment Scheme (ACRS), a total of 20,000 Afghans are expected to be resettled, with more than 5,000 expected in the first year due to the inclusion of those already in the UK.

It came as the Government was facing “deeply shameful” accusations that people who were being rehomed under ACRS, which Boris Johnson first announced in August, had already been counted under other programs.

Ms Atkins admitted that the first 1,500 people to be resettled under the new ACRS were already in the UK, including women’s rights activists, journalists, and prosecutors, as well as Afghan families of British nationals.

However, she and Home Office sources insisted that refugees were not being double-counted under the ACRS scheme and the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap), which provided safe passage to Afghans who assisted British forces during the evacuation of Kabul.

Ms Atkins, on the other hand, acknowledged that the UK’s capacity to resettle people is “limited,” and that ministers have had to “make some very difficult decisions about who will be prioritized for resettlement.”

It means that Afghan refugees fleeing to neighboring countries will only be identified for resettlement in the UK by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) starting in the spring.

According to a Home Office source, this would most likely include those ministers have identified as ACRS priorities, such as women and girls.

