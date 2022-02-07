Only time will tell if the ‘greased piglet’ has missed his opportunity to flee.

FINALLY, there are some signs that Boris Johnson is taking steps to bring order to his chaotic Downing Street operation.

The PM’s shrewd appointments of Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay as chief of staff and Guto Harri as his spin chief — an old ally from his London Mayor days — signal that the “grown-ups” are finally being given the reins.

Mr Barclay’s stints at the Treasury have shown a determination to at least try to ensure taxpayers’ money is spent properly.

As an outspoken Brexiteer, he now needs to persuade Prime Minister Theresa May to be more aggressive in seizing the benefits of our EU exit, while as a friend of Rishi Sunak, he can help heal rifts between No10 and No11.

The past weekend was a dangerous time for BoJo, but it did not bring the flurry of new revelations that some had feared, nor did it bring the flood of letters of no confidence in him.

Only time will tell if the “greased piglet” has missed the opportunity to flee.

Any path to redemption is narrow and perilous, but one thing is certain: more safeguards against the cost-of-living scourge must be included.

You don’t have to be a parent to recognize that caring for a disabled child is one of the most difficult situations anyone can face.

The last thing these families need is a costly and time-consuming legal battle just to get the care they deserve.

According to a new study, nearly a third of families with disabled children are now in debt.

It’s a sickeningly pointless ordeal, as evidenced by the fact that 97 percent of such cases that do go to court result in a decision in favor of the child.

Our Give It Back campaign only a few weeks ago secured 10,000 additional respite places for families with disabled children.

Ministers, on the other hand, are in for a rude awakening if they believe we’ll stop there.

Given the long-standing call to phase out fossil-fuel boilers, it’s perplexing that the plumbing industry is still stuck in the mud when it comes to environmentally friendly alternatives.

As a result, we support a think tank’s timely call to recruit and train an army of heat pump-savvy tradesmen.

While they’re at it, ministers might try to overcome obstinate opposition to developing our natural shale gas resources, even if only as a backup in times like these.

It’s only natural that No. 10’s immediate focus in the cost-of-living crisis be on financial measures to alleviate the pain this year.

It must, however, strengthen the UK’s long-term energy resilience…

