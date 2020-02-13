Only two-thirds of Finnish young men complete military service: army chief

HELSINKI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Only two-thirds of young men in Finland complete the national military service, Commander of the Finnish Army Petri Hulkko said Wednesday here.

The other one-third of young men either interrupt the military service or choose the civilian service from the outset, Lieutenant General Petri Hulkko said at a press conference.

Mental health tops the list of reasons for not being able to do national military service, according to the army chief.

“Mental health challenges prevail as a reason to interrupt; physical condition issues are in a secondary role,” Hulkko told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

Hulkko added that military-style accommodations may also cause anxiety among conscripts.

While Finnish men are obliged by law to do national military service, women can do it voluntarily.

Hulkko said the number of women drafted should be doubled or tripled to replace their male peers who are not able to serve.

Of the annual entry of about 24,000 conscripts currently, 1,000 are women, said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen last month.