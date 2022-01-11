Only two years after 1,000 daily deaths, Spain became the first European country to propose DOWNGRATING Covid to ‘like the flu.’

Only two years after 1,000 daily deaths, Spain became the first European country to suggest DOWNGRADING Covid to ‘like the flu.’

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pressed his EU counterparts to discuss the possibility of treating Covid like a flu virus.

The European leader told a local radio station that the situation in Spain “is not what we faced a year ago,” and that it was time to “evaluate COVID’s evolution to an endemic illness.”

Lockdowns and daily infection counts would be phased out in favor of a system that would track Covid cases similarly to how the flu is tracked.

It comes as a series of positive studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with data revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The measure is expected to face strong opposition in Germany and France, where vaccination rates are still low and French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to make it as difficult as possible for the unvaccinated to participate in public life.

As an example of the radical change, Sánchez cited Spain’s “exemplary” vaccine uptake, which has seen more than 90% of the population over 11 years old become fully vaccinated and 85% of those over 60 receive a booster.

Spain’s fatality rate has also dropped to 1%, down from 13% during the first wave of Covid-19, when the country experienced 1,000 deaths per day.

According to the latest government figures, only 83 percent of the population aged 12 and over in the UK is fully vaccinated, with only 63 percent having received their booster shot.

Despite the fact that daily Covid cases have dropped by 45 percent in a week, deaths have continued to rise, with 379 deaths reported as of today, up from 49 on Tuesday.

According to Fortune, the Spanish PM said it was time to respond to Covid with “new instruments,” including Pfizer’s antiviral pill Paxlovid. However, vaccine and mask mandates are expected to remain in place.

Spain’s health ministry has developed the “sentinel” Covid monitoring system, which is similar to the one used to track flu outbreaks in the country.

Instead, it employs sample data from doctors to forecast and respond to disease waves…

