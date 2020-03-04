OP Financial Group downgrades forecast for Finland’s economic growth to zero

HELSINKI, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Finnish economy would not grow this year, due to exceptionally uncertain economic outlook, said OP Financial Group in a press release issued on Wednesday.

OP, the largest financial services group in Finland, lowered its forecast for Finland’s economic growth from 0.5 percent to zero. However, the forecast for next year remains unchanged at 0.5 percent.

OP attributes the major reason for the revision to the novel coronavirus epidemic, saying that the problems caused by the coronavirus in the production chains are bigger than expected.

In addition, the most recent information indicated that Finland’s economic performance in 2019 was below the preliminary figures. This is also a reason for the economic slowdown this year, said OP.

OP’s economists did not change the forecast for next year, saying that the outlook for next year may improve if the dip is brief and economic policies are eased.