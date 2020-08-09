Opera film “Carmen” returns to Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The Chinese-produced opera film “Carmen” will be shown at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on Aug. 16 in Beijing.

The NCPA production “Carmen,” performed by the NCPA Orchestra and Chorus, depicts a tragic love story set in 1830, where a woman named “Carmen” is ultimately killed by a young soldier who fell in love with her.

Based on the novel “Carmen” written by Prosper Merimee in the 19th century, the opera was adapted by French composer Georges Bizet, becoming one of the most frequently staged and popular masterpieces anywhere in the world.

Tickets are now available on the NCPA's official website.