Operation stop Corbyn: More than half of Labour ‘defect

British voters believe that Tony Blair is Labour’s best modern-day leader, according to a new analysis of the general election that today identified Jeremy Corbyn as the main reason the party suffered a humiliating defeat.

A mammoth survey of more than 10,000 people found that more than half (53 per cent) of traditional Labour voters who defected to other parties in December did so to expressly prevent the opposition leader becoming prime minister.

The hefty work by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft appeared to blow apart attempts by Mr Corbyn’s would be successors from the Hard left of the party to pin the blame for the loss on Brexit and other factors.

The polling was described as a ‘wake-up call’ for the party by centrist deputy leadership candidate Ian Murray, who sad the party needed to ‘thoroughly change’.

It will provide uncomfortable reading for Corbynista leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey, who gave Mr Corbyn’s leadership 10/10 in a controversial interview.

And even the more mainstream candidates like Sir Keir Starmer have been careful to stay away from anything that looks like an endorsement of Mr Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 – 2010.

In his analysis, Lord Ashcroft said: ‘It was reported that Labour’s official inquiry ”exonerated” Jeremy Corbyn from any blame for the election result.

‘I can only assume this was a compassionate gesture for an already-outgoing septuagenarian leader, because no serious reading of the evidence could reach such a verdict.

”’I did not want Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister” topped the list for Labour defectors when we asked their reasons for switching, whether they went to the Tories or the Lib Dems, to another party, or stayed at home.

‘Though a few saw good intentions, former Labour voters in our groups lamented what they saw as his weakness, indecision, lack of patriotism, apparent terrorist sympathies, failure to deal with anti-Semitism, outdated and excessively left-wing worldview, and obvious unsuitability to lead the country.’

Ms Long-Bailey and deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon especially have been keen to carry the Corbynbite flame into the next election.

Mr Burgon has even gone as far as to suggest a ‘peace pledge’ which would allow party members to decide if Labour should back military action abroad – designed specifically to avoid a conflict like the Iraq War.

But today’s analysis found that all voters thought Mr Blair, who took the UK into that conflict, was the party best modern leader – apart from Labour Party members.

Even Labour members had him as the second best on 24 per cent, behind Mr Corbyn on 35 per cent – suggesting the party itself is bitterly divided.

Mr Murray said: ‘This report must serve as an urgent wake-up call for the party.

‘Voters abandoned us last year because they did not want Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister, we faced both ways on the constitution, and we adopted a catalogue of unrealistic manifesto pledges.

‘One more heave is not enough. We have to thoroughly change as a party and win back voters who have left us for the Tories.

‘That starts by recognising that Tory voters are not the enemy – they are all potential Labour voters.’