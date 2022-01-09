OPINION – African students will continue to be welcomed in Turkiye.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye’s Council of Higher Education aims to take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy.

The writer is the president of Turkiye’s Higher Education Council (YOK).

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Despite all of the challenges they face, countries on the African continent – which has thousands of years of history as the cradle of civilizations – look to the future with optimism.

The greatest strength of these societies is their rich cultural heritage, which dates back thousands of years.

History and geography departments at our universities are expected to conduct serious research on Africa and reveal strong values.

We will train young academics to research the period known as Ottoman Africa, which spans the early 16th century to the 1920s, as well as modern African nations’ fight for independence from colonialism and the processes that followed.

We have begun academic and scientific studies in this field with our doctoral programs in African Studies.

For a more just world, Africa is a geography that should be supported.

With humanitarian diplomacy led by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level.

We are adamant about this issue as the Council of Higher Education.

Developing into a global student hub

With 204 higher education institutions, more than 8 million students, nearly 182,000 higher education teaching staff, and 105,000 Ph.D students, Turkey’s higher education sector is rapidly expanding and can compete effectively with other global leaders.

The Republic of Turkiye has developed into a major international student hub.

We will have 260,000 international students from 182 countries by 2021.

New embassies in Africa were opened, and Turkish Airlines (THY) launched new flights to the continent during 2005, which was designated as the Year of Africa in Turkiye.

We signed memorandums of understanding for higher education cooperation with 21 African countries, all at the ministerial level, as the Turkiye Council of Higher Education (YOK).

These protocols paved the way for a variety of academic activities, including student and teaching staff exchanges, as well as joint project development between our universities.

