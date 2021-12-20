OPINION – Bangladesh is leading the post-HIV recovery conversation and implementing data-driven public health policies.

OPINION – Bangladesh is leading the post-HIV recovery conversation, using data-driven technology to improve public health policies.

Real-time data-driven modeling will help predict future pandemic outbreaks, according to a conference held in Dhaka on July 15th.

The author is a policy adviser for the government of Bangladesh’s a2i program.

On July 15, 2021, in Dhaka, Bangladesh hosted a historic international conference aimed at bolstering government efforts for real-time data capacity, with a focus on public health during pandemics such as COVID-19.

Many developing countries have successfully implemented data intelligence systems as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as effective management systems to prepare for future outbreaks.

For many other countries, however, who have been unable to develop adequate data intelligence systems, the situation is different.

The high-level virtual event on July 15 focused on data that informs the process of strengthening and rethinking public health policy in the new normal, and included presentations on partner working models.

The conference focused on targeted health responses, such as medical resource management and disease tracking over time.

A world-renowned gathering

The event’s goal was to bring together governments, development partners, UN entities, the private sector, and academia to share best practices and ideas on how to acquire the knowledge and tools needed to develop collective data intelligence systems that harness data and technology that can be customized and used on a national scale to provide evidence for decision-making, strategizing, and, ultimately, accelerating COVID-19 recovery.

Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary), and Ms.

Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Zuena Aziz, and Bangladesh’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Senior government officials, including Dr.

Peru’s Vice Minister of Public Health, Gustavo Martin Rosell De Almeida; Dr.

Guyana’s Minister of Health, Frank CS Anthony; and UN officials, including Ms.

UNOSSC Deputy Director for Programme and Operations, Xiaojun Grace Wang; Ms.

Janet Mucheru, Registrar-General, Civil Registration Services, Kenya, and Dr. Jacquelline Fuller, Vice President of Google, and other senior medical professionals attended.

Samira Asma, World Health Organization’s Assistant Director General for Data, Analytics, and Impact Delivery.

The conference came to the conclusion that a common data-sharing platform is needed, as well as the introduction of global and local data.

