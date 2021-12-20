OPINION – Bosnia and Herzegovina does not require another shady broker.

OPINION – Bosnia and Herzegovina does not require another dishonest broker.

There is no need for OHR in a country unless there is a willingness to use it to achieve the goals for which it was created: to promote and implement the highest standards of democracy, rule of law, and human rights, all of which are explicitly stated in the Bosnian Constitution.

The author is the director of the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Part-time lecturer at the International University of Sarajevo’s (IUS) International Relations Department, Dr.

“Ethnic Cleansing: Politics, Policy, Violence – Serb Ethnic Cleansing Campaign in Former Yugoslavia” and “Postcards from the Grave” are two of Suljagi’s books.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, SREBRENICA

The Office of the High Representative (OHR), the key international institution established under the Dayton Accords in charge of the civilian (political) implementation of the peace agreement and, more importantly, an institution that assumed the role of final arbiter of the inevitable political friction within the Bosnian political system, has ceased to exist for all intents and purposes.

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom.

For some context, consider the following:

In the final days of his mandate, now-former High Representative Valentin Inzko used the so-called “Bonn Powers” – the authority to “facilitate the resolution of any difficulties… by making binding decisions, as he judges necessary” – to impose amendments to the country’s Criminal Code outlawing genocide denial.

OHR is also the last significant international intervention mechanism in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Over the years, the former military component of the peace agreement has dwindled from a robust military operation to a largely symbolic military presence.

Inzko had promised several years ago that he would make it illegal to deny or glorify genocide, and it had long been expected and necessary to halt the resurgence of genocide denial advocated, sponsored, and financed by Bosnian Serb institutions.

Genocide denial is a way of life for Bosnian Serbs and Serbs in Serbia.

It is now one of the central pillars of the Serb political agenda, which is shared by Banja Luka and Serbia, and has recently resulted in dramatic violence in Montenegro.

Furthermore, it is now, to a degree, more virulent than it was previously.

