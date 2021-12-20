OPINION – Central Asian leaders are shifting their positions on the Taliban-led Afghan government.

OPINION – Central Asian leaders’ views on the Taliban-led Afghan government are evolving.

While Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are all eager to work with the Taliban, Tajikistan is wary.

Central Asian leaders’ official positions, preferences, and priorities toward the Taliban-led Afghanistan are starting to emerge.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, which shares an 800-kilometer border with Afghanistan, has expressed his willingness to work closely with the new Afghan government and provide assistance in order to help normalize the situation and ensure Afghanistan’s long-term socioeconomic revival.

He emphasized that his country will pursue “an exclusively peaceful foreign policy, free from interfering in the internal affairs of other states.”

Turkmenistan’s ambassador in Kabul, Khoja Ovezov, met with the Taliban government’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss energy cooperation, as stated by the president.

Muttaqi expressed interest in finishing the Afghan section of the Turkmen-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

He also asked the envoy to help address the issue of high fuel prices in Afghanistan by increasing the supply of fuel.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan has expressed optimism about the prospects for good neighborly relations with Kabul’s new rulers.

Aid and food supplies are being delivered to Mazar Sharif, Afghanistan, via the southern Uzbek city of Termez.

Recognizing that Afghanistan requires assistance at this time, he stated that his country is willing to assist in the transportation of food supplies from other countries via the train link.

The Termez-Hairaton bridge has been opened by the Uzbek side to aid Afghanistan, according to Mirziyoiev.

Taliban leaders are met by a delegation from Kyrgyzstan.

In September of this year,

23. Kyrgyzstan dispatched a high-level delegation to Kabul for face-to-face talks with the Taliban-appointed government.

Taalatbek Masadykov, the Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan Security Council, visited Afghanistan last week as an emissary of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The Kyrgyz delegation also presented Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with a cargo of humanitarian aid, emphasizing the importance of improving relations with neighboring countries.

He stated that the Taliban must establish peace in the country and engage in economic development in order to improve the lives of the Afghan people.

