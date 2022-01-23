OPINION – How can ‘Turkeyye’ as a brand be developed?

OPINION: How can ‘Turkiye’ as a brand be developed?

The president issued a communique in which he changed the country’s internationally recognized name from “Turkey” to Turkiye.

Yilmaz Erguden is the chairman of the Arguden Governance Academy Foundation Trustees as well as the chairman of ARGE, an Istanbul-based management consulting firm.

ANKARA

Information and communication technologies are rapidly evolving and disseminating.

People who are bombarded with information develop selective perception as a result of this.

Outside of their own category, all kinds of products compete with one another on the market.

The goal of this competition isn’t simply to gain market share.

Because “mind share branding” has become increasingly important.

There is now a requirement for a mind share associated with the country in order to attract people’s attention.

In the products offered to the market by countries, mental value is as effective as brand value.

As a result, the country brand is crucial.

Turkiye’s economy is growing faster than its exports.

As a result, Turkey’s economic share and importance in the global economy is growing.

Our exports’ added value, on the other hand, does not grow at the same pace.

The international market value of countries is influenced by their brand value.

This contributes to a higher level of well-being.

The importance of a brand’s value

People’s demand for products is influenced by a country’s brand value.

Countries with high brand value derive a lot of added value from their exports.

When we think of engineering goods, for example, Germany comes to mind.

In the field of technology, American products are gaining popularity.

Japan and Korea, for example, are making significant strides in this area.

China, on the other hand, comes to mind when we consider low-cost goods.

As a result, each country’s goods are perceived differently on the global market.

These perceptions have an impact on countries’ economies as well.

If Turkiye could just raise the price of the products it sells by 5%, it would add (dollar)10 billion to its annual revenue.

As a result, the brand value of Turkiye is an important tool in increasing exports and welfare.

Turkiye is a well-known Turkish brand.

Turkiye’s international image appears to be far from accurate.

The most crucial indicator is.

