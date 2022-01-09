OPINION – In the midst of a deadly drought, Somalia’s hazy election discourse could spark armed conflicts.

OPINION – In the midst of a deadly drought, Somalia’s nebulous election discourse could spark armed conflict.

Somalia, which is already dealing with droughts, floods, and famine, is now facing uncertainty as a result of long-delayed parliamentary elections.

The author is a Horn of Africa Affairs Analyst and a Senior Lecturer at Somali National University.

Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, is one of the world's most dangerous

The long-delayed parliamentary elections in Somalia have thrown the country into disarray.

The country was already dealing with long-term droughts, floods, famine, and locust infestations, all of which hampered development.

The executive and legislative branches’ constitutional mandates expired.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia shall hold office for a term of four years, beginning on the day he takes the oath of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with Article 96 of the constitution,” according to Article 91 of the provisional constitution of Somalia.

According to this, the current president was elected in February 2017 and took the oath of President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The current schism among the upper echelons, as well as the implications for security

As an antidote to instability, it is recommended that fragile countries beef up security during the election period.

Somalia is militarily reliant on friendly countries such as Turkey and the United States. During the country’s political unrest, Al-Shabaab has increased its attacks on the Somali army, African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), and Turkish-trained troops.

As part of a 2010 military training cooperation agreement, Turkiye has been training Somali troops for the past four years.

Turkiye is expected to train one of three Somali troops.

More than 2,500 Somalia national army soldiers have been trained by Turkish military personnel so far, with a goal of 5,000.

Two-thirds of the Somali national army were trained in Turkiye or at TurkSom, Turkiye’s largest overseas military facility in the Horn of Africa, according to the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

Some Somali government partners have accused the Somali army of meddling in the country’s ever-changing politics, particularly the disputed parliamentary elections.

As a caveat, the United Kingdom and other Western countries warned the national army to stay out of politics or face funding cuts.

Somalia has had a bad track record when it comes to highly contested and contentious elections throughout its history.

