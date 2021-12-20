OPINION – Iran is on track to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member.

The SCO will be able to increase its influence in the region and counter-balance pro-Western interests with Iran’s full membership as an active Middle Eastern country.

The author is a Ph.D. candidate in International Relations at Istanbul’s Koc University.

ANKARA

A series of policy shifts resulted from disillusionment, calculation, and desperation, leading to Iran’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Iran, on the other hand, should not overestimate its new position.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a multilateral organization based in Shanghai, China

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) grew out of the “Shanghai Five” format, which consisted of a series of meetings between China and its neighboring Soviet successor states, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, in 1996-1997.

The SCO was formally established following Uzbekistan’s accession in 2001, with the goal of fostering security, economic, and cultural cooperation in order to combat the “three evils,” namely terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Chinese scholars have dubbed the SCO “a cart with two wheels,” referring to the importance of both security and economic cooperation.

The organization has been open to interested countries since 2004, and has begun to grant observer and dialogue status.

The SCO, on the other hand, has maintained a distance from Western powers since its inception, rejecting the US request to participate in some meaningful way in the organization. Even before Iran, India, or Pakistan joined, some, like David Wall, dubbed the organization’s approach “an OPEC with a bomb.”

China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and (now) Iran are all full members of the SCO. Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia have observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are all dialogue partners.

The SCO also agreed to grant Egypt and Saudi Arabia dialogue partner status at its annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in July 2021.

Iran, along with India and Pakistan, joined the organization as observer members, and while India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017, Iran’s status could not be upgraded until the September 2021 SCO summit in Dushanbe.

Although the SCO agreed to upgrade Iran’s status to full membership, it is possible that Iran’s accession will take longer than India and Pakistan’s two-year process.

Shifts in policy in favor of Iran’s accession

Despite its status as an observer, Iran has struggled to integrate.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.