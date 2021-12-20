OPINION – Is a BBC Turkish apology sufficient for spreading false information in Turkey?

OPINION – Is a BBC Turkish apology sufficient for spreading misinformation in Turkey?

The BBC’s involvement in the spread of misinformation and disinformation about Turkey contradicts their stated mission and editorial values, demonstrating that they are either unable to fulfill their mission or deliberately violate their own values.

The author is a European studies researcher at the SETA Foundation and a Sakarya University PhD candidate in International Relations.

He is an authority on current European politics.

He’s also working on the security aspects of humanitarian migration on both a national and international level.

ANKARA

The BBC’s Turkish local service reported (false) news this week about the UK’s alleged plans to set up a processing center in Turkey for Afghan asylum seekers.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was their source.

Wallace, on the other hand, had made no mention of Turkey in his statement.

He later stated that Turkey had been mentioned in the media as a potential location for the processing hubs.

“The news that there are plans to establish an asylum processing center for Afghan asylum-seekers in Turkey does not reflect the truth,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the same day.

In fact, the BBC’s Turkish service issued an apology on Aug. 1 after receiving overwhelming responses from the Turkish government.

23 for “erroneous” attribution.

The editorial board acknowledged their error, stating that the comments came from Daily Mail and Guardian commentaries on the UK’s plans in the region, not from any official source.

Fortunately, the fake news about Turkey spread by the BBC Turkish service did not cause widespread outrage in Turkish society.

However, spreading false information at such a sensitive time about a topic that Turkish society is deeply concerned about is no small matter.

As a result, there are several aspects of this problem that we should consider and critique.

It should be noted, first and foremost, that the BBC has published fake news before, misinforming the Turkish and international public.

A quick glance at a few recent examples should suffice.

The BBC Turkish, for example, published a piece of fake news based on an anonymous source on April 10, 2020.

According to reports, Turkey was too late in preparing for the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a result, it would face difficulties.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.