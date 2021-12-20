OPINION: Is it too late in Ethiopia’s crisis for peaceful reconciliation?

Ethiopia is still splintering after a year of internal strife.

Anadolu Agency correspondent and Ph.D student at Ankara University’s Faculty of Communication

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Ethiopia, a country with a population of over 110 million people, has been engulfed in a complex internal conflict, particularly in its north.

Thousands of people are said to have died in these conflicts, though no official figures have been released.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared a “law enforcement operation” in November, claiming that the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), a rebel group, had attacked its northern base in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The central government stated categorically that this was a one-week operation, but a year later, the conflict has spread to other parts of the central Amhara region, with the TPLF claiming control of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, about 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) from Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government, on the other hand, claims that the region is infiltrated by insurgents, including foreign mercenaries, and that the TPLF does not have complete control over the cities.

Ethiopian government airstrikes on TPLF hideouts have been repeated in recent weeks.

The rebel group, on the other hand, claims that the strikes were directed at civilians.

On November 1st,

1. The Ethiopian government claimed that the TPLF massacred 150 civilians in Kombolcha, but TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda later refuted this claim.

With over 80 ethnic groups, the once-stable and exemplary East African nation is now on the verge of disintegration due to divisive political rhetoric.

Ethiopian officials recently declared a state of emergency across the country.

Humanitarian and economic crises are both present.

Currently, over 5 million people, including 2 million internally displaced people, require immediate humanitarian assistance.

According to the United Nations, 60,000 people have fled to refugee camps in neighboring Sudan.

Transportation disruptions, skyrocketing utility prices, energy shortages, and the closure of day-to-day government functions have all been reported since the re-escalation in the last two months.

The Ethiopian economy is also collapsing as a result of the ongoing conflict.

The government has set aside funds from the regional budget to fund the war, particularly in the northern Amhara region.

The IMF has set inflation at 25%, while Fitch, Moody’s, and SandP have revised Ethiopia’s credit rating.

