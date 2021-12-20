OPINION – It’s Time to Act: Women and Youth Leadership for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

OPINION – It’s Time to Act: Women and Youth Leadership for Long-Term, Inclusive Growth

The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, has started the (hashtag)GirlsTakeover campaign this year to commemorate International Day of the Girl.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on people’s lives, business practices, and the global sustainability agenda.

Nonetheless, the current circumstances offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a better world by implementing more sustainable policies and actions.

The G20 heads of state and government will meet in Rome this month to discuss a variety of development agendas, ranging from health and education to the economy, with a focus on trade, investments, and the digital economy.

The Rome Summit isn’t the only major event taking place in the world in October.

In the same month, the International Day of the Girl (IDG) is observed annually on October 11th, and this event, which aims to promote gender equality, has become a significant milestone for us.

It serves as a reminder to promote gender equality, to meaningfully amplify the voices of girls, and to support their presence and leadership.

UN Women reports have cited the benefits of women’s effective participation and leadership in increasing productivity, improving ecosystem conservation, and establishing more sustainable systems.

In the last decade, there has been an increase in the number of women serving in parliament, gender budgeting policies, and equal school attendance.

Despite these gains, there are numerous challenges at the national, regional, and global levels.

Only 5.8% (or 29 women) of the 500 world-class companies had female CEOs in 2019, and 5.3 percent had female board members in 2018 (Catalyst 2020).

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report for 2021, women account for only 26.1 percent of the 35,500 parliament seats and 22.6 percent of the over 3,400 ministers in the 156 countries covered by the index.

When compared to global levels, women’s participation in Indonesia isn’t far behind.

In 2018, the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that improving gender equality could add (dollar)135 billion to Indonesia’s annual gross domestic product by 2025. The Asia-Pacific Girls Report 2021, published by Plan International, revealed that Indonesia is ranked 10th out of 19 countries in the Girls Leadership Index, which is based on six domains: education, health, economic opportunities, protection, political voice and representation, and.

