OPINION – Reflecting on Montenegro’s Recent Political Tensions

OPINION – A Look Back: Assessing Montenegro’s Recent Political Tensions

The protests are part of Djukanovic’s tried-and-true strategy of polarizing Montenegrin society and invoking the threat of greater Serbian nationalism in order to rally ethnic Montenegrin and minority voters behind him.

During the weekend of September 4-5, 2021, Montenegro was shook by a wave of violent protests and clashes.

The enthronement ceremony of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s new Metropolitan Joanikije II, held in the monastery in Montenegro’s old royal capital of Cetinje, sparked immediate protests.

Cetinje was also the seat of the last Montenegrin dynasty, the Petrovici, before the country was forcibly annexed by Serbia in the aftermath of World War I, and has remained a stronghold of Montenegrin nationhood throughout the years.

As a result, Montenegrin nationalists and opposition groups saw the choice of the Cetinje monastery as the site for the Serbian Orthodox Church’s enthronement ceremony as an affront to the country’s hard-won independence from Serbia and political sovereignty.

Hundreds of protesters attempted to obstruct the enthronement ceremony by erecting roadblocks and torching tires along the road leading to Cetinje, and they clashed violently with police.

The citizen gathering for the ceremony was eventually canceled, Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said he would not attend, and Metropolitan Joanikije II had to be flown to the Cetinje monastery by army helicopters.

The opposition, led by President Milo Djukanovic’s former ruling party, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), rallied behind the protesters, accusing the police of using excessive force, and, most importantly, accusing the ruling coalition of attempting to undermine Montenegrin independence.

The government, on the other hand, accused Djukanovic’s DPS of plotting a coup by inflaming inter-ethnic tensions in the country.

Premier Krivokapic accused the interior minister and police chief of hesitating to disperse the protests under pressure from the dominant coalition partner, the Serbian Democratic Front (DF).

The smallest coalition partner, the small Montenegrin civic party URA (led by Albanian Dritan Abazovic, who is also the deputy prime minister), caused a schism within the ruling coalition as a result of this.

