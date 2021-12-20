OPINION – Regional forums help Afghanistan’s reconciliation.

OPINION – Regional forums help Afghanistan reconcile.

Two regional summits in Tajikistan have emphasized the importance of a democratically elected government in Afghanistan.

The author is a UK-based analyst who has worked with three Central Asian universities.

NEW YORK

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), led by Russia, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), led by China, have indicated that they will coordinate steps to bring regional stability and peace to Afghanistan at their recent summits.

On the eve of the SCO summit in September, there was a significant development.

Tajikistan’s offer to mediate between the Taliban and Tajik factions gathered around Panjshir in the hopes of bringing peace to Afghanistan was number seventeen.

Pakistan and China both backed the mediation efforts.

As a result, the SCO serves as a forum for Tajikistan and Pakistan to adjust their positions in line with a larger strategic paradigm for addressing the region’s common challenges.

These initiatives will assist the two countries in coordinating their efforts to facilitate a power-sharing arrangement in Afghanistan that does not exclude any ethnic group.

Such actions may allow the concerned parties to advance bilateral understanding for the sake of regional progress and stability, as well as take advantage of far more opportunities for cooperation.

Following the SCO summit, Chinese experts pointed out that the Taliban’s takeover of power in Afghanistan has created a slew of unknowns that could jeopardize regional stability.

At a time when some SCO member states are facing economic difficulties as a result of the pandemic, the threat of social unrest could exacerbate the situation.

If countries take unfavorable measures in the geo-competitive realm, according to Ding Xiaoxing, China’s leading Eurasian Affairs expert, they could affect regional stability, disrupting the regional order.

He lamented that America’s haphazard troop withdrawal had “imposed a disorder in Afghanistan with direct ramifications for Central Asia.”

He went on to say that because the SCO has members in Afghanistan’s neighborhood, the organization can serve as an ideal platform for dialogue to help resolve the country’s problems.

There are numerous opportunities for the SCO to play a coordinating role, bringing the positions of its various members closer together in order to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Beijing and Moscow are coordinating their efforts.

The SCO member states emphasized the importance of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representatives from all ethnic, religious, and political groups participating.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.