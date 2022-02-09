OPINION – Russia and Gas Supply: What Are the Possibilities?

OPINION – Russia and the Gas Supply: What Are the Possibilities?

Everyone is reliant on possible scenarios for a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequences for global gas supply.

Whatever the case may be, it is unlikely that Europe will completely cut itself off from Russian gas.

The author teaches history at Indiana University South Bend as an associate professor.

Of course, one might wonder how Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine would affect gas prices and supply in general.

Everyone here is reliant on possible outcomes.

The nature of Putin’s regime must be assessed to understand the likelihood of each scenario; this will also explain the likelihood of a full-fledged war.

The nature of Putin’s regime and the possibility of a major conflict

Putin’s regime does not fit any clear definition of legitimate power, at least according to Max Weber, the seminal German sociologist.

Putin, unlike Stalin, Mao, Hitler, and others, is not a charismatic leader.

He wasn’t born into a royal family.

He has no legitimacy from below, because elections in Russia are essentially a show.

He rose to power primarily because he promised that the tycoons’ “privatize” property would never be nationalized, and his actions are still guided by the elite’s economic interests.

He maintains power primarily because he arose as a middleman between various elite groups, and as a Renaissance or early modern ruler, he governs through manipulation.

If one goes by Machiavelli’s and Vilfred Paretto’s definitions of rulers, he is more “fox” than “lion,” so why is he suddenly making such bold demands of the West?

Putin’s perception of America’s weakness as a source of demands

NATO had moved too close to the Russian border, according to Putin.

Nonetheless, the Baltic states – all NATO members – had been close to Russia’s border for a long time, and Moscow had no objections.

The demands of Moscow are based on a different set of circumstances.

As a keen “Renaissance” ruler, he sensed unmistakable signs of the US’s weakness, manifested in the defeat in Afghanistan, the events of January 6, 2021, the nation’s ballooning debt, and scores of other things.

