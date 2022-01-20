OPINION – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) should not allow Myanmar’s coup regime to use genocide hearings to gain legitimacy.

The failure of the Supreme Court to address the highly contentious issue of the regime’s legitimacy will stymie efforts by other international state actors to deny mass-murderous military acceptance and legitimacy.

– The author is the coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition in the United Kingdom, the general secretary of Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia, and a fellow of Cambodia’s Genocide Documentation Center.

The International Court of Justice, the UN’s main judicial organ, has set the dates for its public hearings on Myanmar’s preliminary objections – in The Gambia v. Myanmar.

Myanmar, or the Myanmar Genocide Case.

There is a chance that the world’s highest court will inadvertently grant state legitimacy to one of the world’s most notorious regimes, which has committed some of the world’s most heinous crimes against humanity.

Officially, the regime’s leaders are named as potential defendants in criminal cases before national and international judicial bodies, including the International Criminal Court.

The fictional distinction between “state” (an assemblage of institutions with the ultimate authority to use “legitimate violence” against populations within bounded territories) and “regimes” (a group of human or individual rulers, lawmakers, or military-men who have “effective control” of the state) is typically taken pains to make by legal scholars, lawyers, and diplomats.

It is hotly debated who currently has “effective control” over Myanmar’s diverse populations and regions.

The Myanmar coup regime, as evidenced by various news and intelligence reports, lacks effective control over systems of taxation, revenue collection, territorial stability, or population movements across Myanmar’s borders.

Even in Rakhine state, where 600,000 Rohingya people remain, according to Buddhist Rakhine leader Tun Mrat Naing, 60% of the administration is in the hands of the anti-regime Arakan Army, which also collects household revenues from both Rohingya and the rest of the population.

According to a January article in the New York Times,

17, the coup regime is forced to send troops to collect payments for electricity bills because the general public has actively rejected the regime as a legitimate government representing their interests at home and abroad.

The coup regime led by Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing has been in power since February last year, and it has proven to be universally unpopular and violently opposed.

