OPINION – To advance Turkey-Africa relations, we must strengthen our fight against fake news.

OPINION – To advance Turkey-Africa relations, we must bolster our fight against fake news.

Today, fake news is being used to attack Somali-Turkish relations in a strategic way.

Fake news and disinformation campaigns are indiscriminate, with the goal of reversing the impact of our development partnership.

The author works for the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s Office of Communications.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

“Even if telling a lie is the last option, tell one that is closer to the truth,” we say in Somali.

“It’s difficult for the truth to catch up with a lie that’s already made its way into the public sphere,” we add.

Somalis appear to have talked about fake news centuries before the term was coined.

In recent months, there has been an increase in well-coordinated attacks against security and development gains in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia, where we are valiantly fighting international terrorists who have no vision or desire for the Somali people’s peace, progress, and development.

Enabling partnerships are critical when fighting a global battle of this magnitude, and Somalia’s strong relationship with Turkey has aided our national security response, increased our human capital, and bolstered our economy through direct budget support and foreign investment.

Like so many things in Somalia, this success is subject to narrative manipulation.

As a result, it’s critical that this is addressed jointly through a strong representation of the Somali-Turkish partnership’s impact via strategic communications.

The summit between Turkey and Africa was a huge success.

Prior to the official start of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Summit, I had the honor of attending the historic International Strategic Communication Summit, which was hosted by the Turkish government and championed by Prof.

The Turkish Presidency’s director of communications, Fahrettin Altun.

The Summit was a huge success in terms of bringing together global media practitioners from both the public and private sectors, as well as highlighting the opportunities and challenges that the media currently presents to us all.

Fake news’ impact across multiple platforms has been extensively discussed, and its dangers are very apparent in Somalia.

Somalia is a friendly, sociable, and outgoing country.

Oral communication is also very important to us.

As a developing country, however, we are vulnerable to unregulated online content.

We have over 2 million active social media users on our digital media platforms.

