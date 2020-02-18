Opioid crisis gripping Sydney prompts calls for a safe drug-injection room

A surging opioid crisis gripping Sydney has prompted fresh calls for a safe injection room in the city’s west.

Research conducted by UNSW Criminology Lecturer Dr George Dertadian found Sydney has a high rate of overdoses.

The researchers analysed the distribution of overdose deaths across Sydney between 2006 to 2015 using data from the National Coronial Information System.

They discovered there were 373 deaths recorded in Liverpool, Bankstown, Fairfield and Campbelltown, while Blacktown and Parramatta counted 275 each.

Use of opioids, a broad group of pain-relieving drugs that work by blocking messages from the body to the brain, almost doubled within the ten-year period.

They also accounted for the highest identifiable drug type in fatal cases of drug toxicity.

Although death rates are highest in Sydney City, Dr Dertadian said it was likely drug use was equal or higher in the west but users had less access to facilities- placing them at an increased risk of danger.

Aside from reducing deaths and overdoses, he said safe injecting rooms would put people into contact with health officers that could refer them to appropriate social services.

‘Several areas of South Western Sydney have visible drug markets and include areas of concentrated disadvantage,’ Dr Dertadian told the Daily Telegraph.

‘The best available evidence suggest that these facilities are most successful within highly marginalised populations of people who inject drugs.’

Opioids depress the central nervous system, slowing down a user’s breathing and heart rate which, if slowed to a certain point, can result in death.

While heroin overdose deaths in Australia between 2001 and 2012 have plateaued, Dr Dertadian said pharmaceutical opioids related deaths betweeen those years were 2.5 times the amount of those related to heroin.

Most deaths in the study were accidental and occurred at home.

Pushes for safe injection rooms in Western Sydney have been repeatedly knocked back.

The NSW government shut down the notion in 2014, while renewed calls in 2015 and 2016 were opposed by businesses and residents.

Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Stephen Tomsen, who co-wrote the research, said opponents feared an increase of crime and danger to public safety if safe injection rooms were erected.

‘But these claims are not supported by decades of research at injecting facilities in Sydney, and other parts of the world such as Canada, France, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Switzerland,’ he said.

A medically supervised in Kings Cross has successfully reduced overdose fatalities and provided assistance to more than 15,000 people over 20 years without increasing local crime.

However, a second centre that opened in North Richmond, in June for an 18-month trial, has been plagued by controversy.

Last October, staff members were charged over their role in an alleged heroin trafficking ring. It was not operated on the site.

The following month, a woman high on methamphetamine was filmed stumbling through a family reserve after leaving the clinic.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood previously told Daily Mail Australia the centre had brought an increasing number of drug addicts to the area to get high.

She claimed she had been spat on, witnessed drug addicts having sex in the park, and that a man urinated in the street, exposing his genitals to her to her young son.

In Australia, there is currently a record number of drug-induced deaths each year, with more than 1800 people dying of a drug overdose in 2016.

The previous record of 1740 deaths was set in 1999 during the peak of a heroin epidemic sweeping the nation.