Orange Toblerones Are a Thing Now

Just days after Cadbury held a presale for its new Orange Twirl, Toblerone has announced it’s also launching a fruit-flavoured bar.

The Orange Twist Toblerone is launching in Tesco, both online and in shops, and combines the Toblerone’s classic pointy Swiss milk chocolate with gingery candied orange peel, honey and almond nougat.

The RRP is £4.50 for 360g, but currently they’re slightly cheaper at four quid.

After the launch in Tesco, orange Toblerones will be rolling out (well… you can’t really roll a pyramid, but you know what we mean) to other retailers, where they’ll join more new citrus-flavoured confections: Cadbury’s Orange Giant Chocolate Buttons and Orange Fingers (…Trump?).

Reactions to the new product on Twitter were typically split between BEST THING EVER and THE END OF THE WORLD:

No, this has to stop. Toblerone is the last straw! We don’t need an explosion of Orange tasting chocolates! That’s what Terrys Chocolate Orange was for!

— Dave Doohan (@drDoohan) August 20, 2020

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG#OrangeToblerone #Toblerone pic.twitter.com/wzUnNZwz4V

— Jodie (@Jod1e1992) August 19, 2020

Why are Cadburys and Toblerone ruining their chocolate by adding orange to it

— B e n G (@grenbiffiths) August 19, 2020

OH MY GOODNESS!!! 2 amazing things in one!! #Toblerone #Orange #DiedandGoneToHeaven https://t.co/4AHeyzp0T0

— Soggy Bottomz (@soggybottomz) August 19, 2020

Why is there bare new chocolates being released recently? Them white choc munchies, choc orange fingers and buttons and now I’m seeing orange toblerone?! Oh go on then

— Mackenzie ☝ (@Mcobbin96) August 19, 2020

Well, that’s settled then. If you want to try it, grab one here. [Metro]

Image: Tesco